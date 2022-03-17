Biden willing to make 'any' concession for Iran Deal, Fmr. Attorney Gen. Barr says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Concerns over the Iran Nuclear Deal continue to grow amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine that began last month. Now former Attorney General Bill Barr is stepping up to reiterate those concerns.

Barr sat down with Fox News co-hosts hosts Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith during a Thursday segment of "America’s Newsroom" to discuss the contents of his latest New York Times bestseller and explain his reasoning for issues outlined in the book.

"The thing I'm immediately concerned about is Iran," he said. "I mean, that treaty has been a bad idea since day one, but [Biden] seems to be willing to make any kind of concession to get this agreement."



"Ukraine teaches us, when you're dealing with a nuclear armed adversary, your options of supporting your friends are severely constrained, and it's crazy for us to allow Iran to move toward a nuclear weapon and also to be testing these missiles because perfecting their ballistic missiles means, once they get the bomb, they're ready to go."

During the segment, Barr also argued that the Biden administration's botched Afghanistan withdrawal and its repudiation of domestic energy supplies compelled Russian President Vladimir Putin to view Biden as "weak" and the policies of the administration prompted Russia to invade Ukraine.

"I think [Putin] viewed Biden as weak. That was reinforced by Afghanistan, the curtailing of U.S. energy production and our independence increased Russia's leverage over Europe; his approval of Nord Stream 2, and it all fell into place for [Putin]," he said.