MSNBC host threatens to unfollow people on Twitter who buy new Bill Barr book

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle suggested Wednesday she would stop following anyone on Twitter who bought former Trump administration Attorney General Bill Barr's new book.

"Ok Twitter - WHO BOUGHT THE BOOK? Time to trim my follow list," the liberal host demanded to know in a Wednesday tweet in response to CNN's Brian Stelter pointing out the success of Barr's best-selling memoir.

BARR SAYS PARENTS TAUGHT HIM ‘NOT TO CARE WHAT OTHER PEOPLE THINK’ GROWING UP, CALLS FAITH ‘INDISPENSABLE’

One user claimed a reason for the book's success was that MSNBC allowed Barr to come on the network three times for "publicity," prompting Ruhle to respond she didn't allow that on her show.

The book, titled "One Damn Thing After Another," reached number one on The New York Times nonfiction bestsellers list on Wednesday.

The memoir focuses on Barr's time working in the Trump administration, touching on a number of topics, including strife between Barr and President Trump over the investigation into Hunter Biden's laptop, claims of widespread election fraud in the 2020 presidential election, and Barr's views on Robert Mueller and the investigation into alleged Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential campaign.

In an interview with NPR ahead of the book's March 8 release, Barr refuted media accusations that he was a "toady" to Trump; however, he defended supporting the former president despite heavy criticism.

Barr further called the media's description of his service under Trump "false," and declared he felt he could be, and was, independent within his role as attorney general.

After a lengthy stint in the mornings, Ruhle was recently installed as MSNBC's new "The 11th Hour" host at 11 p.m. ET, replacing Brian Williams. She also serves as a senior business correspondent for NBC News.