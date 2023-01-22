Biden's classified doc scandal has 'makings of a potential cover-up' that could put US 'at risk': Rep. Comer

President Biden has faced sharp criticism in recent days over his classified document scandal, as critics allege the White House has been stonewalling the investigation into his latest controversy.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., joined "Sunday Morning Futures" to discuss the latest discovery of classified material and why the incident has the "makings of a potential cover-up."

"I took the president at his word when the first set of documents were found at the Biden Center for Diplomacy that he had just inadvertently misplaced those documents, but now this has gone from just simply being irresponsible to downright scary," Comer told Maria Bartiromo on Sunday.

BIDEN, HUNTER MAKE PRESIDENTIAL HISTORY AS FIRST FATHER-SON DUO UNDER SEPARATE INVESTIGATIONS

"This has all the pattern of an influence-peddling scheme, and it also has the makings of a potential cover-up," he continued. "Five different locations at least. Who knows what those personal attorneys have been doing, and when you look at all the things that our investigation is covering with respect to the influence peddling, there's a lot of connections with the CCP directly to both Hunter Biden, Hunter Biden's uncle Jim, and Joe Biden."

Another round of classified documents was discovered this weekend during an FBI-led search of Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home.

Assistant U.S. attorney Joseph D. Fitzpatrick confirmed to Fox News on Saturday that the search took place on Friday, and that it was both "planned" and "consensual."

Six documents with "classified markings" were discovered during that search.

DOJ SEIZES MORE CLASSIFIED DOCS FROM BIDEN'S WILMINGTON HOME AFTER 12-HOUR FBI SEARCH

"This is very concerning here," Comer said. "We need to know who had access to those documents because this is an ongoing investigation for influence peddling, and the evidence continues to build that this family has not only profited off the Biden family name, but also that our national security could be at risk."

"That's why we need to proceed," he continued. "We're disappointed that the administration's not working with us on anything. They're stonewalling everything. They're going to try to use the general counsel as an excuse not to provide us information, but fortunately, there are plenty of other sources, and hopefully those bank records will be able to answer a lot of questions that we have."

Critics of the White House have echoed Comer's comments accusing officials of "stonewalling" the investigation after Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said earlier this month that the search for classified material was done.

"The search is complete," she told reporters on Jan. 12, before more classified material was found.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Comer said he will be sending formal letters to Secret Service on Monday to request information related to who had access to the documents while they were unsecured.

"Hopefully the Secret Service will work with us, despite the fact that this White House is not," Comer said.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced earlier this month that the Justice Department would launch a special counsel investigation into the matter to determine if Biden's handling of the information "violated the law."

"The White House isn't being truthful with the American people," Comer said. "We need to know now who had access to those documents, because our national security could be at risk."