Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Biden campaign's meeting with New York Times in Delaware went wrong: report

Biden and his allies have previously complained about media coverage, especially on the economy

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
close
Biden appears perplexed amid arrival to Delaware following anti-Trump speech Video

Biden appears perplexed amid arrival to Delaware following anti-Trump speech

President Biden appeared perplexed upon his arrival to Delaware following an anti-Trump speech in Blue Bell, Pa., on Friday.

A meeting between Biden campaign officials and The New York Times seems to have gone awry, according to a recent report. 

A "source familiar" told Semafor that "with the exception of its recent meeting" with The New York Times, the Biden campaign's meetings with reporters have been "substantive" and "productive." 

The line sparked a response from political commentators online. 

BIDEN SCOLDS MEDIA FOR NEGATIVE COVERAGE OF ECONOMY: 'START REPORTING IT THE RIGHT WAY'

President Biden, New York Times

A meeting between Biden campaign officials and The New York Times seems to have gone awry, according to a recent report by news site Semafor.  (Main: (Photo by Kena Betancur/VIEWpress) Circle: (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images))

"The meeting with the NYT didn’t seem to go well," Axios reporter Alex Thompson wrote in a post on X Sunday. 

Emeritus Arizona State University Professor joked that it was "[g]ood to see [the] Biden Admin providing useful coaching to @NYTimes on how to write."

The Semafor report also indicated that Biden campaign officials invited "top political reporters and editors" to campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, as an "opportunity to tell them what they're getting wrong," according to a recent Semafor article. 

The Biden campaign "invoked a spreadsheet laying out areas where the team believes their reporting has fallen short," speaking with high-profile reporters from outlets like The New York Times and the Washington Post. 

The outlet reported that "campaign officials have chafed at some of the coverage of former President Donald Trump, feeling that outlets are too focused on his legal troubles and haven’t paid enough attention to some of his incendiary recent statements on the campaign trail."

Biden and his allies have previously complained about media coverage, especially on the economy. 

The White House expressed deep frustration in late December over the media’s coverage of the polls that paint the Biden administration in a negative light on the economy. 

WHITE HOUSE 'DEEPLY FRUSTRATED' OVER MEDIA FOCUS ON POLLS, IGNORING 'BIDENOMICS' SUCCESS: REPORT

Joe and Jill Biden speak at podium

The White House is "deeply frustrated" over the media’s coverage of the polls that paint the Biden administration in a negative light while ignoring their economic improvements. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Per reporting from The Hill, "Someone in the Biden orbit also told The Hill part of the frustration is the disproportionate media focus on the polls that show Biden losing while ignoring polls that show him winning."

Biden's campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Joshua Q. Nelson contributed to this report.

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.