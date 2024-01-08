Biden campaign's meeting with New York Times in Delaware went wrong: report

A meeting between Biden campaign officials and The New York Times seems to have gone awry, according to a recent report.

A "source familiar" told Semafor that "with the exception of its recent meeting" with The New York Times, the Biden campaign's meetings with reporters have been "substantive" and "productive."

The line sparked a response from political commentators online.

"The meeting with the NYT didn’t seem to go well," Axios reporter Alex Thompson wrote in a post on X Sunday.

Emeritus Arizona State University Professor joked that it was "[g]ood to see [the] Biden Admin providing useful coaching to @NYTimes on how to write."

The Semafor report also indicated that Biden campaign officials invited "top political reporters and editors" to campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, as an "opportunity to tell them what they're getting wrong," according to a recent Semafor article.

The Biden campaign "invoked a spreadsheet laying out areas where the team believes their reporting has fallen short," speaking with high-profile reporters from outlets like The New York Times and the Washington Post.

The outlet reported that "campaign officials have chafed at some of the coverage of former President Donald Trump, feeling that outlets are too focused on his legal troubles and haven’t paid enough attention to some of his incendiary recent statements on the campaign trail."

Biden and his allies have previously complained about media coverage, especially on the economy.

The White House expressed deep frustration in late December over the media’s coverage of the polls that paint the Biden administration in a negative light on the economy.

Per reporting from The Hill, "Someone in the Biden orbit also told The Hill part of the frustration is the disproportionate media focus on the polls that show Biden losing while ignoring polls that show him winning."

Biden's campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Joshua Q. Nelson contributed to this report.