Biden's Build Back Better plan is 'smash & grab' robbery of the American taxpayer: Tammy Bruce

President Biden's Build Back Better plan is the Democrats' version of smash-and-grab mass robbery, and American taxpayers are their prime victim, Fox News host Tammy Bruce said Monday.

The "Fox News Primetime" guest host began her monologue with an update on the smash-and-grab looting that continues to cripple California businesses, before pivoting to what she called "something even more nefarious" that has been brewing in the nation's capitol.

"There is another smash and grab looting you might not really have heard about recently," Bruce told viewers, " but it’s going on right under our noses and it’s from the inside of the Washington swamp.

"This looting doesn’t involve smashed display cases, it doesn’t have a mob scooping up handbags. And no one is lugging out big screen TVs," Bruce said. "But don’t be fooled. What’s happening in Washington is more sinister and just as reckless, because the extreme Democrats’ so-called Build-Back Better far left spending spree is a quieter and sneakier form of looting and mass robbery."

Bruce said Biden's socioeconomic spending plan is aimed at the "destruction of the American middle class," with cradle-the-grave entitlements, special interest giveaways, and plans for more open borders and mass amnesty.

The most concerning part, perhaps, is that this "smash and grab spending scheme" is not against the law, she said.

"Build Back Better is Washington’s version of smash and grab looting of the American taxpayer," Bruce said. "Destroying Americans' sense of self, their sense of independence, their sense of sovereignty and our sense in general of prosperity."

"Like looters running off with a stock of new handbags," Bruce reiterated, "Biden, Harris, Pelosi and Schumer and the Ocasio-Cortez gang of petulant children are smashing and grabbing all they can with this Godzilla of a bill."