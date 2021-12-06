Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

California retailers plead with officials to crack down on brazen looting: Employees, shoppers 'traumatized'

Rachel Michelin called for more policing and quicker prosecution to tackle the rampant looting

By Bailee Hill | Fox News
close
California Retailers Association president on rise in smash-and-grab robberies: 'We need to do something' Video

California Retailers Association president on rise in smash-and-grab robberies: 'We need to do something'

Rachel Michelin appeared on 'America's Newsroom' to discuss the crime wave, urging the state to increase policing and conduct prosecution swiftly.

California Retailers Association president Rachel Michelin warned something needs to be done to stop "brazen" smash-and-grab robberies in the Golden State as storefronts continue to grapple with organized mass looting. 

CALIFORNIA WOMAN ARRESTED NEAR SWANKY MALL AFTER SHOPLIFTING MORE THAN $300K: REPORT

Michelin joined "America's Newsroom" on Monday to discuss the crime surge, highlighting the dire need for a safe working and shopping environment as consumers prepare for the holidays.  

"It's really about the traumatization of our employees... and our customers," Michelin explained. "We need to have a safe environment to work. We need to have a safe environment to shop, and we need to do something to stop it."

Many critics say Proposition 47, which was passed in 2014, has attributed to the series of smash-and-grabs since it lowers the punishment for retail theft. 

Portland city print shop window smashed (Credit: Portland Police Bureau)

Portland city print shop window smashed (Credit: Portland Police Bureau) (Portland Police Bureau)

Under California law, theft of property valued under $950 is categorized as a misdemeanor instead of a felony. 

"We do have open organized retail crime cases that have been sitting on the desk of prosecutors in California for years that haven't been prosecuted," Michelin stated. "While we appreciate some of the work that the attorney general did last week in announcing one case that was two years old, we have multiple cases that need to be prosecuted."

She continued, "That sends a message when prosecutors are willing to swiftly prosecute these ORC cases, and unfortunately, they haven't been in California."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

LAPD detective rips Gov. Gavin Newsom over crime surge, calls for 'tougher' crime laws Video

Michelin also voiced her thoughts on what would help reduce the string of looting incidents, calling for more policing and quicker prosecution. 

"The only policy will be increased law enforcement presence and increased commitment from prosecutors that they will swiftly prosecute and hold people in jail," Michelin explained. 

Bailee Hill is an associate editor with Fox News Digital.