White House is 'obsessive' about 'controlling the narratives,' Biden biographer says: It's in their 'DNA'

All eyes are on President Biden after his debate performance and subsequent media appearances amplified concerns about his age and mental fitness for office. While the president remains steadfast in his re-election bid, lawmakers are demanding more transparency from the White House on Biden's health.

A Biden biographer revealed, however, that the White House has an "obsessive" desire to control the narratives surrounding the president and his health.

"The DNA of this White House is controlling the narratives," President Biden biographer Chris Whipple said on "America's Newsroom," Thursday.

"It's something they've always done well, something they've been obsessive about, I think too much so. I think they should, they should let Biden be Biden more often, but they're extremely protective."

Over the course of Biden's presidency, his administration has faced criticism for its handling of the president's media and public appearances. Recent incidents, including an instruction document to guide Biden to a fundraiser podium, have raised more concerns about the lack of transparency from the White House.

While the White House has been focused on assisting the president's public presence, more voices are raising concerns about Biden's health following his debate debacle, even calling for him to drop out.

"I think that even the some of the family and the inner circle around Joe Biden were shocked by that night," Whipple said.

A poll from ABC News and the Washington Post revealed 67% of respondents say Biden should drop out of the race, and 85% say he is too old to serve out a second term.

Among Democrats and voters who said they lean Democratic, 62% say Biden needs to drop out of the race. Even among self-professed Biden supporters, 54% say he needs to drop out.

Nine House Democrats have called on Biden to withdraw from the 2024 race since his disastrous debate performance late last month, according to a tally from The Associated Press.

Despite pushback, President Biden has confirmed his commitment to running for re-election, which Whipple says he expected.

"I assumed that Biden would run for re-election. And the reason is fascinating," Whipple said.

"The thing that shocked Joe Biden more than anything else during his presidency was the lasting power of Trump, the lasting power of MAGA… and he believes, and I genuinely think he believes that he's the guy to beat him."

