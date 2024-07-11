Expand / Collapse search
Biden's 'dysfunctional' family is willing to 'sacrifice' him on the 'altar of power': David Webb

'Clooney's a coward' for only acknowledging Biden's issues now: David Webb

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
David Webb slams far-left for gaslighting Americans on Bidens decline after Clooney pulls endorsement Video

David Webb slams far-left for gaslighting Americans on Bidens decline after Clooney pulls endorsement

Fox News contributor David Webb joined Fox & Friends First to discuss his reaction to Hollywood elites pivoting on their support for President Biden as he faces growing bipartisan calls to drop out of the presidential race. 

Fox News contributor David Webb discusses whether Hollywood star George Clooney's op-ed calling on President Biden to step aside will move the needle behind the scenes. 

Webb told "Fox & Friends First," Thursday, that President Biden has had issues for longer than the last three weeks, and that Clooney is a "coward" for only acknowledging them now.

NEW YORK DEMOCRATS PANICKING OVER BIDEN'S PROSPECTS: ‘WE’RE A BATTLEGROUND STATE NOW’

DAVID WEBB: Remember what I said, this is Biden. He's in it. Jill is going to keep him there. And by the way, this is a dysfunctional family that's willing to sacrifice a family member on the altar of power. And this is what we have to realize. Clooney's a coward because Clooney knew this. What's happened to Joe Biden didn't happen in the last three weeks. If you break your leg one day, you were fine the day before, and that was three weeks ago. This is not a broken leg. This has been a growing problem with an addled president.

GEORGE CLOONEY URGES BIDEN TO STEP ASIDE OR HE'LL LOSE, SAYS HE'S CLEARLY DECLINED

George Clooney calls on Biden to exit presidential race Video

Actor George Clooney called on President Biden to leave the 2024 race in a New York Times guest essay on Wednesday, just weeks after raising millions for the Democratic candidate.

"It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate," Clooney wrote

"Was he tired? Yes. A cold? Maybe. But our party leaders need to stop telling us that 51 million people didn’t see what we just saw. We’re all so terrified by the prospect of a second Trump term that we’ve opted to ignore every warning sign," he continued.

The actor joined a growing list of Hollywood elites and megadonors who've turned on Biden following the debate, where his halting, frail and at-times confused performance alarmed supporters. Members of Biden's party, political allies and liberal media figures have also pressured the president to drop out of the race, warning he cannot beat former President Trump.

Fox News' Kristine Parks contributed to this report. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.