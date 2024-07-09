ABC's George Stephanopoulos after Biden interview: 'I don't think he can serve four more years'

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos revealed he doesn't think President Biden can serve four more years in office just days after their high-stakes interview.

TMZ obtained video of Stephanopoulos on the streets of New York City on Tuesday where he was asked whether he thought Biden should step down.

"I don't think he can serve four more years," Stephanopoulos responded.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates pointed Fox News Digital to comments made at Tuesday's press briefing by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who told Fox News' Peter Doocy that the president is committing to serve a full second term in office. The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Stephanopoulos sat down with Biden for the president's first national interview since his disastrous debate performance last month, which has sparked unprecedented calls from members of the media and even a growing number of Democrats for him to withdraw from the 2024 race.

The ABC interview was widely seen as a test for Biden to show he has the mental capacity to continue his reelection bid. However, the 22-minute sit-down has not eased tensions within his party.

Biden raised eyebrows when he expressed uncertainty about whether he had watched the CNN debate, telling Stephanpoulos "I don't think so, no."

He shocked the country when he refused to commit to a cognitive test, repeatedly insisting he is tested every day in the role as the commander in chief.

Biden also enraged Democrats when he said he would be content with a hypothetical defeat against former President Trump as long as he as he "gave it [his] all."

"Look, Biden looked better and certainly more coherent than he looked during the debate, but there's nothing in this interview that is calming nerves of jittery Democrats who fear that Joe Biden is on a trajectory to lose this race, to lose to Donald Trump," ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl told Stephanopoulos in reaction to the interview on Friday.

"In fact, for some of those people, the interview is raising new concerns, particularly the fact that he is unwilling or unaware of the fact that he is in a dire situation here regarding the campaign, that he is losing, in the view of many Democrats and frankly in the polls you cited, that he is losing to Donald Trump," he said.

Several members of the media, most vocally the editorial board of The New York Times, have called on Biden to withdraw from the 2024 race. Meanwhile, Democrats are increasingly becoming divided over whether to support the 81-year-old president.

ABC News and Stephanopoulos didn't immediately respond for comment.