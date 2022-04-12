As Biden's Big Oil blame game rages, 'Bone Dry' digs into heart of America's energy crisis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As gas prices across America hover at all-time highs, lawmakers, commentators and average Joes alike are asking the same question: Why is the U.S. ignoring its energy potential?

Fox Nation's latest special, ‘Bone Dry,’ hosted by Fox Business financial correspondent Jackie DeAngelis, seeks to answer that question by digging into the war on America's oil industry amid a looming backdrop of relentlessly elevated energy costs plaguing American families.

The special points to then-presidential candidate Joe Biden outlining his plans for American energy in rote: "No more subsidies for the fossil fuel industry. No more drilling on federal lands. No more drilling, including offshore. No ability for the oil industry to continue to drill. Period. End."

It's a clear contrast, the special explores, to today's rhetoric condemning Russia and U.S. oil companies for rising energy costs, the war between the Biden administration and energy producers ensues.

As the finger-pointing continues, Fox Nation headed to Wyoming's resource-rich Powder River Basin, Texas' Permian River Basin, and the former grounds of the now-defunct Keystone XL Pipeline to explore the evidence of who or what exactly is at fault for America's pain at the pump.



Tall City Exploration CEO Michael Oestmann discussed what his organization could do more under the right conditions.

"We would love to go faster and add a third or fourth rig but, for us, we're financially constrained," he told DeAngelis, adding, "it's becoming more and more difficult for us to access third-party capital."

Steve Degenfelder, land manager of Kirkwood Oil and Gas which focuses on exploratory drilling in Casper, Wyoming, discussed the challenges associated with navigating federal and private lands, pointing out how a large percentage of the state's land is owned by the federal government.



"That's why oil and gas lease sales, access permits, drilling permits, or access write-aways from the federal government are so essential," Degenfelder told DeAngelis.