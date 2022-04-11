As gas prices remain high, Fox Nation drills down on oil-rich areas in America

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With new government regulations stifling America's oil and gas industry, Fox Nation visits oil-rich areas across the country in search of answers on why we aren't drilling our way to energy independence.



From the Permian Basin in Texas to permitted lands in Wyoming to the former site of the Keystone pipeline, there is evidence that, long before President Biden sanctioned Russia in the wake of its invasion into Ukraine, his administration had slowed the flow of oil — with moves like the closure of the Keystone XL pipeline, many argue, contributing to the pain Americans nationwide are feeling at the pump.



"I don't think we're gonna get relief at the pump," warned financial correspondent Jackie DeAngelis at the Fox Nation and Fox Business co-hosted Energy Independence Live Summit in late March.



With gas prices skyrocketing , a new ban on Russian oil due to Vladimir Putin's war, and the crisis in Ukraine still unfolding, the panel of experts at the event dug into the global energy market and how it could impact America's future — with all expressing the resounding concern that it won't be positive.



DeAngelis, who hosts the new Fox Nation special "Bone Dry," addressed the live audience at Rucci Oil in Staten Island, NY, ahead of its release, blaming the Biden administration for being "hostile" to the fossil fuel industry.

"That's how many people see it," argued DeAngelis, as she and other panelists pointed to Biden's green initiatives as the problem.



Now, DeAngelis and her crew take matters into their own hands, exploring oil-rich areas across the U.S. to investigate why America isn't tapping into its own resources to make a bad situation better.



"We have over 340 million barrels of oil equivalent that can be produced from the lands that we control," says DeAngelis in the special. "But drilling has slowed."

"No more subsidies for fossil fuel industry. No more drilling on federal lands. No more drilling, including offshore. No ability for the oil industry to continue to drill, period, ends," she adds.



Per the AAA, the record for the highest national gas average was reached on March 11, the cost for regular unleaded gas peaking at a whopping $4.33 per gallon. In the month since, nationwide gas prices have slowly decreased; the current average resting at $4.11, with western states paying as much as $5.76 per gallon.



According to data collected by the Energy Information Administration, the national gas price average when Biden took office was $2.38.