President Biden was declared a "healthy, robust 81-year-old," following his physical examination.

In a release from Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the Physician for the President, Biden was declared fit to "successfully execute the duties of the presidency."

"President Biden is a healthy, active 81-year-old male, who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief," the release said.

Under the note for Biden's physical exam, Dr. O'Connor found that the president's physical exam was "essentially unchanged from baseline."

O'Connor also said that Biden's gait remains stiff but "has not worsened" from last year.