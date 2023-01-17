Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Biden ally claims White House made mistakes in document scandal: 'You’ve got to do a better job'

Facts 'weren’t full and complete,' former Sen. Doug Jones told CNN

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
close
Legal experts debate Biden's alleged mishandling of classified documents Video

Legal experts debate Biden's alleged mishandling of classified documents

'Fox News @ Night' panelists Jonathan Fahey and Alex Swoyer discuss the White House saying it has no record of who visited President Biden's Wilmington residence after classified documents were found in his garage.

Former Democratic senator and close Biden ally Doug Jones told CNN that the White House made mistakes in revealing the discovery of classified documents to the public and added that their statements were not "full and complete." 

"Once you make a statement, once you have the facts, you have to be full and complete. They weren’t full and complete," Jones told the outlet. "They talked about the first [batch of documents] but not the second [batch] even though they knew about it."

The first batch of classified documents was discovered at the Penn Biden center in Washington, D.C., at the beginning of November. However, reports of the discovery were first published in early January. 

"Gosh, come on y’all. You’ve got to do a better job when sh*t like this happens," Jones said, noting that was what he would tell senior White House aides. 

President Biden gestures as he speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Biden gestures as he speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

AG GARLAND APPOINTS SPECIAL COUNSEL TO INVESTIGATE BIDEN CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS

A second batch of documents was discovered at the president's home in Wilmington, Delaware, on December 20. 

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to the investigation of the classified documents on Thursday after it was revealed that a third batch of documents was discovered at Biden's Wilmington home. 

Other Democrats, such as Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., have weighed in on the Biden's situation as well.

Omar told MSNBC's Symone Sanders Townsend on Saturday that she was "glad" a special counsel was appointed to Biden's case. 

President Biden speaks during a news conference on the final day of the NATO summit in Madrid, Thursday, June 30, 2022.

President Biden speaks during a news conference on the final day of the NATO summit in Madrid, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR: A TIMELINE OF BIDEN'S CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS DEBACLE

Stabenow told NBC's Chuck Todd that Biden's document scandal was "embarrassing" after he criticized former President Donald Trump for a similar situation. 

"Well, it’s certainly embarrassing. Right?" Stabenow said on Sunday's "Meet the Press." She continued: "I mean it’s embarrassing that you would find a small number of documents, certainly not on purpose. They don’t think it’s the right thing and they’ve been moving to correct it, working with the Department of Justice, working with everyone involved, with the Archives, and so from my perspective, you know, it’s one of those moments that obviously they wish hadn’t happened."

US President Joe Biden buys ice cream as Michigan Senators Debbie Stabenow (R) looks on at Moomers Homemade Ice Cream in Traverse City, Michigan on July 3, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden buys ice cream as Michigan Senators Debbie Stabenow (R) looks on at Moomers Homemade Ice Cream in Traverse City, Michigan on July 3, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The White House Counsel's office said in a statement on Monday that there are no visitors logs for Biden's Delaware home. 

"We don’t independently maintain our own visitor logs because it’s a private residence," spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told reporters on Monday.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.