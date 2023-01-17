Biden ally claims White House made mistakes in document scandal: 'You’ve got to do a better job'

Former Democratic senator and close Biden ally Doug Jones told CNN that the White House made mistakes in revealing the discovery of classified documents to the public and added that their statements were not "full and complete."

"Once you make a statement, once you have the facts, you have to be full and complete. They weren’t full and complete," Jones told the outlet. "They talked about the first [batch of documents] but not the second [batch] even though they knew about it."

The first batch of classified documents was discovered at the Penn Biden center in Washington, D.C., at the beginning of November. However, reports of the discovery were first published in early January.

"Gosh, come on y’all. You’ve got to do a better job when sh*t like this happens," Jones said, noting that was what he would tell senior White House aides.

A second batch of documents was discovered at the president's home in Wilmington, Delaware, on December 20.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to the investigation of the classified documents on Thursday after it was revealed that a third batch of documents was discovered at Biden's Wilmington home.

Other Democrats, such as Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., have weighed in on the Biden's situation as well.

Omar told MSNBC's Symone Sanders Townsend on Saturday that she was "glad" a special counsel was appointed to Biden's case.

Stabenow told NBC's Chuck Todd that Biden's document scandal was "embarrassing" after he criticized former President Donald Trump for a similar situation.

"Well, it’s certainly embarrassing. Right?" Stabenow said on Sunday's "Meet the Press." She continued: "I mean it’s embarrassing that you would find a small number of documents, certainly not on purpose. They don’t think it’s the right thing and they’ve been moving to correct it, working with the Department of Justice, working with everyone involved, with the Archives, and so from my perspective, you know, it’s one of those moments that obviously they wish hadn’t happened."

The White House Counsel's office said in a statement on Monday that there are no visitors logs for Biden's Delaware home.

"We don’t independently maintain our own visitor logs because it’s a private residence," spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told reporters on Monday.