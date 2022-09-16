Biden administration dogged by concerns of committing human trafficking: Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts drew attention to concerns that the Biden administration's flying of illegal immigrants was human trafficking Friday on "Your World."

GOV. RICKETTS: You may recall that when the Biden administration was flying these illegal immigrants around the country, they were landing them - as you point out - in the middle of the night and then denying that they were even doing it. Of course, that raises concerns from my colleagues, like Kim Reynolds or Bill Lee, that this was actually human trafficking. And it was only under duress, it seemed like, that the federal government actually admitted they were doing this. So they were trying to cover this all up. And, of course, my colleagues in Florida and in Texas have been doing this out in the open. So I think that, again, there's just hypocrisy coming from the federal government - the Biden administration, specifically - about how this is being handled.

