Biden administration 'delusional' and in ‘state of denial' of massive groups crossing the border, Ron Johnson

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said Monday that the Biden administration is "delusional" and in a "state of denial" for rejecting the notion that migrants are flooding the U.S. border.

"Secretary Mayorkas refuses to acknowledge it's even a problem. He calls it a challenge. A number of months ago just did a calculation. We don't get real good numbers in DHS, at least 3 million people," Johnson told "America Reports."

"This is months ago – 3 million visa come across, processed and dispersed or come across as a known or unknown gotaway. 17 states have populations, less than 3 million people," he said.

Fox News has obtained footage showing the moment a migrant caravan with more than 1,000 people crossed over the U.S.-Mexico border into El Paso, Texas.

The video, taken Sunday night, comes as U.S. Customs and Border Protection sources said Monday that its El Paso sector has seen 2,397 migrant encounters in the last 24 hours alone.

The city of El Paso has a dashboard that reports Border Patrol in that sector currently has around 5,100 migrants in custody.

Video recorded by a passenger inside one of the migrant buses shows their Mexican police escort.

These latest developments come a week after DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas responded to questions regarding the agency's handling of the migration crisis at the southern border when speaking at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Mayorkas said their work on the border crisis goes beyond immigration.

"The breadth of these agencies is far greater than the immigration portfolio," he said.

"The immigration system, our laws, have not been reformed for more than 40 years. The problem from administration to administration, regardless of party, is the fact that we are fundamentally working within a broken immigration system, and that is the foundational challenge, with respect to the border."

Johnson said the GOP lawmakers have called on the chairman of Homeland Security and [Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra] to provide answers at a hearing on the migrant crisis.

"It's been averaging over 7,000 a day. But you heard Bill Melugin say it's 8000. We now have a whistleblower from HHS saying that the government, these agencies know that they're basically turning these migrants over to sex traffickers," Johnson said.

"So this is a humanitarian crisis. It is a disaster. It's not good for anybody. It's got to be fixed."