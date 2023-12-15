Body of Israeli man taken hostage by Hamas is recovered during Gaza Strip operation, IDF says
The body of 28-year-old Elia Toledano, a hostage of Hamas who was captured during the terrorist group's Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel, has been recovered in Gaza and was brought back to Israel, the Israel Defense Forces said Friday morning.
Toledano was present at the Nova music festival and was one of many taken hostage by Hamas terrorists during the group's unprecedented attack in Israel on Oct. 7. His body was located by IDF Special Forces.
The force said it sends Toledano's family "heartfelt condolences."
"Our national mission is to locate the hostages and return all of them home. We are working together with security agencies, and with all intelligence and operational means in order to return all of the hostages home," the IDF wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Media outlets, humanitarian organizations and the United Nations continue to report and rely heavily on death toll data shared by Hamas-run ministries in Gaza, even though they recognize that the figures are no longer reliable and are now only an "estimate," as the Israeli military offensive to wipe out the Islamist terror group after its Oct. 7 massacre causes a chaotic and deepening humanitarian crisis in the territory.
However, international bodies such as the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), and the official Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA, as well as many mainstream news outlets around the world, continue to maintain that the sensitive and inflammatory data – which could easily be another element of Hamas’ war propaganda – can and should be considered reliable.
"Western leaders should be concerned about civilian casualties, of course, but they don’t account sufficiently for Hamas manipulating the numbers and using its people as human shields," David Adesnik, a senior fellow and director of research at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (FDD), told Fox News Digital.
Former UN Ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley joined 'Hannity' Thursday night to discuss President Biden's foreign policy decisions as the Israel-Hamas war rages on.
The 2024 presidential candidate said Iran is the reason terrorist groups like Hamas, Hezbollah and Houthis exist, and encouraged the Biden administration to cut all funding to the country.
"This is about preventing war and Biden is failing on the job miserably and making the world less safe," Haley said.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, called out Vice President Kamala Harris for allegedly pushing President Biden and other administration officials to be more sympathetic toward Palestinians.
His comments come after Politico reported Thursday that Harris has recently been pushing those in the Biden administration, including Biden himself, to be more sympathetic toward Palestinians and show more concern for the damage in Gaza.
One person close to the vice president's office told the outlet that the U.S. should start being "tougher" on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
In a statement to Fox News, Cruz said "Since day 1 Biden administration officials have been pathologically obsessed with undermining Israel. Unfortunately and infuriatingly, that obsession continues in the aftermath of Hamas's atrocities on October 7. The costs for America and Israel's national security are catastrophic."
The source allegedly said that Harris has been "more forceful at seeking a long-term peace and two-state solution."
Harris' Press Secretary Kirsten Allen told the outlet "there is no daylight between the president and the vice president, nor has there been," adding the vice president and Biden "have been clear: Israel has a right and responsibility to defend itself; humanitarian aid must be allowed to flow into Gaza; innocent civilians must be protected; and the United States remains committed to a two-state solution."
