Body of Israeli man taken hostage by Hamas is recovered during Gaza Strip operation, IDF says

The body of hostage Elia Toledano, 28, was recovered in Gaza and brought back to Israel, the Israel Defense Forces said Friday morning.

Toledano was present at the Nova music festival and was one of many taken hostage by Hamas terrorists during the group's unprecedented attack in Israel on Oct. 7. His body was located by IDF Special Forces.

The force said it sends Toledano's family "heartfelt condolences."

"Our national mission is to locate the hostages and return all of them home. We are working together with security agencies, and with all intelligence and operational means in order to return all of the hostages home," the IDF wrote on X, formerly Twitter.