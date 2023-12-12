Biden's timidity makes 'the likelihood of another 9/11 grow every day,' Lindsey Graham says

President Biden is the "last person" anyone should listen to regarding Ukraine, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told FOX News on Tuesday, saying his reticence to be "provocative" there and elsewhere has led to an America where the conditions for another 9/11 style terror attack have never been greater.

Graham told "The Story" he sides with Biden on supporting Ukraine but disagrees with the president's strategy.

"If we give up on Ukraine, we'll have a wider war. The last person I want to be lectured to about Ukraine is Joe Biden," he said

"If President Biden had given Ukraine the weapons they needed early on, they would have even done better than they have today. He was slow to give them tanks, didn't want to give them F-16s, didn't want to give them long-range artillery."

"He could have stood up to Putin before the invasion, but he was afraid to be provocative."

While Biden continues supporting billions in U.S. taxpayer funding of Ukraine's government, he simultaneously ignores the "beyond broken" Mexican border and the warnings of his own FBI director about the current threat level to the homeland.

"To President Biden: On your watch, the conditions for [another] 9/11 are greater than I've ever seen since 9/11," Graham said. "[Christopher Wray] sees blinking lights everywhere since October 7 [when Hamas massacred Israelis]. All the jihadist groups in the world are urging their members to attack us here at home… Over 9000 a day coming across [the southern border] is unsustainable."

Graham said he differs with the populist wing of his Republican Party that is critical of further funding of Ukraine, citing Ohio Sen. JD Vance's interview Monday on Fox News.

He similarly criticized Democrats like Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, who has attacked Republicans for trying to tie immigration policy changes to Ukraine aid. Murphy told NBC News that Vladimir Putin is "delighting right now" in the GOP's politics on that front.

Graham said he is tired of lies by Murphy and other Democrats about the GOP's stances. He said the GOP is willing to negotiate on H.R. 2, the Secure The Border Act recently authored by Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla. However, Graham added it is clear Biden won't budge on any type of border security measures Republicans seek.

As someone more inclined to support Ukraine aid that some others in his party, Graham underlined that he is not willing to vote to help Ukraine, Israel or Taiwan until the southern border is secured.

"President Biden could do this by himself if he chose to. So if we go into the holiday season because we don't have a deal, it's because President Biden's refusing to lead," Graham said.

"He's refusing to acknowledge the state of play in America. America is under siege. The world is under siege. When he pulled out of Afghanistan, it set in motion the rise of terrorism. Putin saw weakness. He went into Ukraine. And for three years now, our border policies haven't worked. He chose, President Biden, to reverse every Trump policy."

Graham, who had been longtime friends with Biden, said he warned the president when he was elected that willingly reversing all of Donald Trump's policies would cause the feds to "lose control of the border."

As for helping Ukraine, Graham pointed out no American servicemember died in the fight against the Russian invasion, and that a U.S. ally is finally "willing to fight."

"We need to help Ukraine get to Crimea and sue for peace on terms favorable to us," he said. "To all the people out there talking about Ukraine, can you promise me Putin's going to stop? Can you promise me that China won't invade Taiwan? If we show weakness in Ukraine? You can't."