Biden admin blasted by Republicans for considering sending Haitian migrants to Gitmo: 'Just follow the law'

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., torched the Biden administration Monday for border policies that have resulted in over 2.3 million encounters and 856 migrant deaths in this fiscal year.

Waltz joined "The Faulkner Focus" to react to reports that the Biden administration may house Haitian migrants at Guantanamo Bay.

Waltz said the administration is completely absent when it comes to the southern border.

"I don't know what he's doing in Delaware every weekend, but this is crisis after crisis and they're just not taking it on. They just don't have a serious policy of American leadership and engagement right now in our own hemisphere."

According to the New York Post, the Biden administration is considering a plan to temporarily hold Haitian migrants in a third country or use an existing center at Guantanamo Bay.

The report cited officials who told NBC News that the National Security Council is in discussions with the Department of Homeland Security over how many migrants would need to be picked up at sea to allow the U.S. to designate a third country to house and process the individuals.

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., joined "Fox & Friends First" earlier on Monday and said the Biden administration is coming up with policies in order to keep the border open.

"I don't understand why this administration just can't follow current law and secure our border and return these individuals to their host countries," said Steube.

Waltz agreed with Steube and said the Biden administration should encourage policies that "follow the law"

Waltz said the Biden administration needs to be aware of what is going on in the Western Hemisphere that's resulting in more migrants fleeing to the U.S.

"Haiti is descending absolutely into chaos. Their president was murdered. Gangs have taken over. Another earthquake, another tropical storm. And I was just with the vice admiral of the Coast Guard. And they've had a 300% increase in interceptions of people trying to flee by boat. And by the way, it's not just the land border. We have thousands and thousands of miles of coastline that also has to be protected. And the Coast Guard and the Navy right now can only intercept about 10% of what it sees on radar," said Waltz.