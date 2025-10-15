Bette Midler serenades Colbert with parody of 'Wind Beneath My Wings' attacking Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Singer and actress Bette Midler appeared on "The Late Show" on Tuesday, where she serenaded host Stephen Colbert with a parody of her famous song, "Wind Beneath My Wings," attacking President Donald Trump.

"It must have been cold here at ‘The Late Show,’ despite the high ratings and awards. You need a gig that's more worthwhile, now that you're more in demand than Epstein's file," she sang. "Did you ever know you're my Frodo? You stand for what's right with wit and class. I hold you high as the great eagles, because you never kissed the orange a--."

At one point in Midler’s performance, she urged the audience to sing "you never kissed the orange a--" along with her — drawing cheers from the crowd.

Wrapping up her "Lord of the Rings" themed parody, the 79-year-old musician belted out the rest of her song: "Fly, fly, fly away, like Gandalf's golden wings! Thank you, thank you! Thank God for the lord of all our rings."

Midler credited writer Eric Kornfeld — who has collaborated with her on past parodies critical of Trump — for helping craft her latest version of "Wind Beneath My Wings."

Following a Supreme Court win for Trump in July 2024 — which ruled that former presidents are entitled to a degree of immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts taken while in office — Midler teamed up with Kornfeld and "Hairspray" composer Marc Shaiman to create a parody of the "Wizard of Oz" classic, "If I Only Had a Brain."

According to Salon, the entertainer posted a video of her singing the Supreme Court parody to X shortly after the decision was announced, with the caption, "Thumbs down to autocracy! #VoteBlue2024ProtectDemocracy." The original post has since been deleted.

"Justice Thomas, it's distressin'. The sins you ain't confessin'. We saw you on the plane. You could judge women fairly. And have ethics more than barely. If you only had a brain," she sang. "Neil and Brett, you spiteful judges. We gals are holding grudges. Keep church and state apart. You could be less disruptive, in all matters reproductive. If you only had a heart."

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Midler faced backlash on social media after posting the song to X — with detractors arguing that the song was exclusionary towards transgender people.

Midler later clarified on X that her song wasn’t intended to be viewed as "exclusionary or transphobic" and "was about the same old s--- women — ALL WOMEN — have been putting up with since the cavemen. Even then, men got top billing."

"But the truth is, Democracy is slipping through our fingers! I'm all in on trying to save Democracy for ALL PEOPLE. We must unite, because, in case you haven't been paying attention, divided we will definitely fall," Midler concluded.