Ben Shapiro: Women will 'hold their nose' and vote for Trump if Sanders is Dem nominee

Sen. Bernie Sanders is arguably the front-runner for the Democratic nomination following his New Hampshire victory, but his struggle to gain support among female voters may be a good sign for President Trump, according to conservative commentator Ben Shapiro.

"One of the big raps on Trump is that he’s going to do poorly with women … that suburban women are going to turn away from Trump," Shapiro said Wednesday on "The Ben Shapiro Show."

"That’s true, if he is running against a Democratic moderate who does not alienate women …" he continued, "but if you are putting suburban women in the position of having to choose between their job or their husbands' job, their income, their health plan, and Bernie’s socialism, they’re going to hold their nose, many of them, and vote for Trump."

SARAH SANDERS" I DON'T BUY POLLS THAT SHOW TRUMP LOSING TO 2020 DEMS

Despite Sanders' narrow victory in the Granite State, the Vermont senator came in third place among female voters, at only 22 percent. Sen. Amy Klobuchar had the strongest support among women at 25 percent, with former Mayor Pete Buttigieg behind her at 23 percent, according to an NBC News exit poll.

Shapiro said that while Sanders' gap between female and male voters "mirrors the gender gap that exists for President Trump," he believes women will ultimately vote in Trump's favor to avoid Sanders' socialist policies.

Sanders recently came under fire after Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., reported a private 2018 conversation between the candidates in which Sanders allegedly said that a woman couldn't be elected president.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sanders denied Warren's claim. His campaign also released an ad in Iowa and New Hampshire highlighting his support of women’s rights, including equal pay, paid family leave and abortion rights.