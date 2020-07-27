Ben Shapiro accuses Democrats of using unrest as 'a pressure tactic' against voters

Rioters in cities across America are engaging in a form of "political terrorism," and Democratic officials have show complicity through their response, Ben Shapiro asserted Monday.

"If you are burning cities because you're trying to apply pressure tactics ... then you are in fact engaging in a form of political terrorism," said "The Ben Shapiro Show" host in response to another weekend of lawlessness and unrest. "And for cities to stand by and cave to that is not only the height of irresponsibility, it's incredibly dangerous and it makes them complicit in this act."

Shapiro told his listeners that Democrats are "rooting for the chaos" and allowing the destruction of their cities in the hope that the havoc submarines President Trump's re-election bid.

"So why are the Democrats not doing anything about this? Why? All the cities are burning," Shapiro said. "The answer is pretty obvious at this point. For a lot of Democrats, they're willing to wink and nod at this so long as they think it's a political tool.

AMERICAN MAYHEM: MORE RIOTING AND LAWLESSNESS IN CITIES ACROSS US

"They believe that a feeling of chaos will drive Trump from office," he went on. "Trump's the president, feelings of chaos do not redound to the benefit of a sitting president, and so they are perfectly willing to go along with the chaos. They are rooting for the chaos."

Tensions have increased in some cities since federal officials were sent to quell riots in Portland, Ore., that have continued for nearly 60 straight days since the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., blamed Trump for the unrest on CBS' “Face The Nation" over the weekend, calling him "Mr. Make Matters Worse."

"Time didn't begin with Trump," Shapiro fired back. "Trump is not the Big Bang of American politics."

But, Shapiro explained, "this is the actual Democratic strategy. It's all about Trump and if you just got rid of Trump, then the violence would go away. This is the tacit threat. The tacit threat is, 'Unless you give us what we want, the violence will not go away.'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The day after Joe Biden is elected this all ends. That is my prediction," he said later in the program. "Why? Because all this is is a pressure tactic being applied to law-abiding Americans -- which is disgusting.

"It's horrifying," he concluded, "and that is what you're watching across the country."