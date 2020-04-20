Ben Shapiro says these states' coronavirus restrictions leave him 'bewildered and somewhat terrified'

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro said Monday that he is "bewildered and somewhat terrified" by some of the stay-at-home regulations imposed on residents of New York, Michigan, and California.

THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, STATE-BY-STATE

"I believe that the American citizen is generally a responsible human being who is capable of going back to work, wearing a mask, staying six feet away from each other," "The Ben Shapiro Show." host said, " and frankly I'm bewildered and somewhat terrified by the response of local authorities who are doing the dumbest crap I've ever seen on the local level in order to prevent people from supposedly reinfecting each other.

"I mean it totally is wild."

Shapiro responded to backlash over New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's handling of the pandemic after he encouraged residents to inform authorities if they see people violating social distancing practices.

On Saturday, the mayor posted a video on Twitter in which he gave instructions for how people can take photos of crowds they see in stores or elsewhere, and report locations that are not enforcing the restrictions. De Blasio announced at the end of March that people violating the rules could face fines of up to $500.

"Is he high?" Shapiro asked. "Really, how is this going to be effective?"

"There is a backlash that is currently brewing to a hardcore political left that feel as though they are entitled to politicize this thing and turn it into a referendum on the entire American system and seem to be enjoying their power a little bit too much," he added.

"Americans are not going to stand for it," Shapiro said.

Shapiro also railed against local leadership in California whose "local idiocy" and lack of trust in their residents to take the necessary safety precautions drove them to close several public parks and hiking trails across the Golden State.

"I mean, this is insanity," Shapiro said. "[Los Angeles] is doing it totally wrong. Most people are responsible enough to handle freedom."

Shapiro noted that authorities went so far as to fill in a Venice Beach skate park with sand to avoid residents from congregating.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"They filled in a freaking skate park with dirt because they don't trust you that much," he mocked.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has also faced backlash for her restrictions after protestors took to the streets last week.

Michigan's updated regulations banned the sale of items deemed nonessential, including paint and outdoor gardening tools. The order also blocked residents from visiting family or holding private gatherings with friends, with exceptions of providing care.

WHITMER DEFENDS STAY-AT-HOME ORDERS AMID PROTESTS

"This is where I think Americans are right to be getting suspicious," Shapiro warned. "There are some people in positions of authority who are obviously enjoying the shutdown a little too much who are going out of their way to shut down activities that seriously have no relation to data or reality."

The CDC has put in place social distancing guidelines for the nation to follow in order to stop the spread of the virus.Officials urge people to stay at least six feet from other people, not to gather in groups, stay out of crowded places and avoid mass gatherings.