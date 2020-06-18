Ben Shapiro calls for firing of DA who brought 'fully insane' murder charge against ex-Atlanta officer

Ben Shapiro asserted Thursday that Fulton County, Ga. District Attorney Paul Howard's decision to bring a felony murder charge against one of the police officers involved in the shooting of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks is "fully insane."

"It's a bull crap charge, everybody knows its a bull crap charge and there's a reason the DA is pursuing this," "The Ben Shapiro Show," said. "It has nothing to do with what actually happened on this tape."

Brooks was shot and killed almost June 12 outside a Wendy’s restaurant where he’d fallen asleep in his car in the drive-thru lane. He resisted arrest after failing a field sobriety test and ultimately was seen wrestling officers to the ground and running with one of their Tasers seconds before the shooting.

Howard's decision to bring 11 charges against former officer Garrett Rolfe, who fired the fatal shots, has come as a surprise to many observers.

"It's absurd from the outset, from the get-go ... it's all on tape ... this is crazy," Shapiro said, adding that Howard, who is facing a criminal investigation and a primary runoff to remain in office, "should be fired for this prosecution."

The host went on to argue that the excessive charges "demonstrate why social justice and 'racial' justice are not justice."

"Justice is, 'You get what you deserve,'" he explained. "Racial justice is, 'You're a white police officer, you did something justifiable but you did it to a black guy in the middle of national controversy over policing and race, and therefore, we are going to try you for murder for defending yourself from a guy who stole your Taser and shot it at you.'"

