'Beleaguered' White House reporters pose for New York Magazine photoshoot

The White House press corps is not done congratulating itself for its work covering President Trump's administration. There was still time for one more photoshoot.

Seven high-profile reporters posed for a masked-up picture for New York Magazine, as part of an article published Tuesday with the headline, "The Beleaguered Chroniclers of the Trump White House."

"As familiar as we all are with Trump’s contempt for the media, only a select few have shared the experience of being in the room or in the Air Force One cabin or of shouting over the helicopter in the Rose Garden to see the circus up close. It creates a bond," NY Mag's Olivia Nuzzi wrote.

Among the featured reporters were The Grio's April Ryan, whose pinned Twitter thread explains why she does not cover the Trump administration objectively, and PBS Newshour's Yamiche Alcindor, who was recently panned for enthusiastically passing along a description of President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet nominees as "The Avengers."

Several in the group who have seen their followings explode the past four years have published books.

Ryan, whose book "Under Fire" is about her experience on the "front lines" covering Trump, told Nuzzi that as a reporter "you never wanted it to be about you." The reporters have all had contentious exchanges with Trump and his press team over the past four years,

Those asked to participate in the photo tweeted their gratitude.

White House reporters in the Trump era have consistently praised each other for their coverage of the tumultuous administration, at times drawing mockery from readers and critics.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins, who also was in the picture, tweeted a group selfie in November as she congratulated colleagues for getting Trump to answer a question. CNN's Jim Acosta, Washington Post's Ashley Parker, and Ryan posed for a photoshoot for Variety in 2018 and gave interviews about their experiences covering Trump.

Nuzzi's warm words for her colleagues came after she slammed some members of the press during a podcast interview in November. She expressed concern that reporters who were praised for their sharp coverage of Trump would be far more timid toward Biden.

Nuzzi also suggested that the media is full of people who want "approval" from "people in power" and who want to be "patted on the head and told that they're doing a good job or that they're smart."

New York Magazine did not reply to a request for comment as to whether Acosta was asked to participate.

