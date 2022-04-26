BBC reporter roasted for outrage over how easy it is to buy guns at Walmart, shares picture of BB gun

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A BBC reporter was roasted on Twitter after appearing to unintentionally post a photo of some BB guns at a Walmart in the U.S., bemoaning that while he couldn't buy a United Kingdom adapter, he could buy "a rifle and ammunition."

"Hi from America. Where Walmart doesn’t have a plug adapter for my UK laptop. But on the other hand, I can buy a rifle and ammunition," BBC journalist Pádraig Belton posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

Media personalities, journalists and more were quick to joke about the tweet. Many alluded to "A Christmas Story" and the infamous line from the popular movie, "you'll shoot your eye out, kid."

Jerry Dunleavy, a reporter for the Washington Examiner, responded to Belton's tweet with the well-known phrase.

"I am a history scholar and this tweet is how America won the Revolution," he added.

Federalist co-founder Sean Davis pointed to the price of the BB guns and asked, "Did you actually think you could buy a real gun for $28?"

"Ever see A Christmas Story?" Daily Wire Senior Editor Ashe Short asked in response to the tweet.

The Daily Wire's Ian Haworth said that it was a photo of "air rifles," which are "legal in the United Kingdom."

Radio host Larry O'Connor thanked Elon Musk, who purchased Twitter on Monday, saying that the social media platform was already "1000% better."

The Washington Post's Dan Lamothe wrote, "oh no."

"Tell me you had a sad childhood AND never watched A Christmas Story in one tweet," Beth Baumann, content manager for IMGE, said.

"Be careful they also sell flying surface to air missiles," Republican communicator Matt Whitlock joked. He included a picture of a nerf football in his response.

Phil Halloway, podcast and radio host, said that the journalist was "red Ryder ignorant" and included a screenshot of a Red Ryder BB gun.

"The most famous BB gun in the world, the Daisy Red Ryder is a classic tradition that's as strong now as it was when it was designed more than 80 years ago," the description said.