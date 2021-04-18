Pennsylvania cops warn kids to stop playing 'assassin' with BB guns that look real

Pennsylvania police officers said they recovered a BB gun from a group of kids who were driving around town and shooting each other for a game called "Assassin."

The City of Washington Police Department posting on social media that it had received a call regarding a group of males who were waving what looked like a real gun out of a moving vehicle.

"It has been brought to our attention that kids in Washington are playing a game called ‘Assassin,’" the City of Washington Police Department wrote on Facebook. "They are driving around town and shooting each other."

Police said they stopped the vehicle and recovered a BB gun – a picture of which they posted on their Facebook page.

The department warned that these BB guns look real and urged parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of this game.

"Please talk to your kids about this and tell them not to play this ‘game,’" the department wrote. "It causes very dangerous situations."

Fox News has reached out to the department seeking more information but did not hear back before publication.

The City of Washington is about 30 miles southwest of Pittsburgh.

The report of kids playing with BB guns comes amid a wave of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo in Chicago on March 29.

Body-camera footage released by the Chicago Police Department shows Chicago police officer Eric Stillman shoot the boy less than a second after the boy dropped a gun.

The officer had chased Toledo down a dark alley after responding to a call of gun shots.