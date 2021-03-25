BBC breaks news of Mary Tyler Moore's death -- four years after she died

BBC News was the first outlet Thursday to report on the passing of television legend Mary Tyler Moore -- more than four years after she actually died.

The venerable British broadcaster's "Breaking News" Twitter account raised eyebrows when it shared the obituary of the American icon.

"Emmy award-winning US actress Mary Tyler Moore dies aged 80, her publicist says," the account tweeted.

Just one problem: Moore died on Jan. 25, 2017.

The tweet was later deleted, but not before Twitter had been set ablaze with confusion and mockery, with other users paying tribute to the late actress.

The corporation later tweeted, "An earlier tweet about the death of Mary Tyler Moore in 2017 was sent from @BBCBreaking due to a technical error. This has subsequently been removed."

Moore was best known for her starring roles on "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." She also earned an Oscar nomination for her role in the 1980 film "Ordinary People."

Some of her last TV roles were guest spots on "That '70s Show," "Lipstick Jungle," and "Hot in Cleveland."

Over the course of her career, Moore won seven Emmys and received a whopping 15 total nominations. She also won three Golden Globes.