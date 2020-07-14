Ben Domenech on resignation of Bari Weiss: NYT leaders 'beholden to Twitter mobs of all kinds'

The Federalist's Ben Domenech told “Outnumbered” on Tuesday that former New York Times opinion columnist and editor Bari Weiss could sue the paper after announcing her resignation in a scathing letter.

“I hope she gets discovery and I hope that we all get to see what they were all saying about her in these channels without any kind of pushback from the purported leaders of The New York Times who are now beholden to Twitter mobs of all kinds,” Domenech said.

Weiss announced Tuesday that she is leaving the Gray Lady, saying she was bullied by colleagues in an "illiberal environment," weeks after declaring there was a “civil war” inside the paper.

Weiss published the scathing resignation letter that she sent to Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger on her personal website, noting she doesn’t understand how toxic behavior is allowed inside the newsroom and "showing up for work as a centrist at an American newspaper should not require bravery."

Domenech encouraged people to “read her resignation letter in full.”

“It gives you a very honest and, I think, bracing perspective of what’s going on in terms of the woke social justice warrior takeover of The New York Times internally,” he said.

Last month, Weiss offered insight about the internal battle among her colleagues following the publishing of an op-ed written by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark. that sparked a major backlash from its own staff.

Hours before the Times offered a mea culpa for running Cotton's piece -- which called for troops to be sent in to quell the George Floyd riots -- Weiss claimed that a "civil war" was brewing within the paper.

In her resignation letter, Weiss noted that her own “forays into Wrongthink” have made her the subject of “constant bullying by colleagues” who disagree with her views.

“They have called me a Nazi and a racist,” she wrote.

Domenech pointed out that “by very little definition is [Weiss] a conservative.”

“She’s a conservative on a handful of issues, but by the definition of, I think, most people in this country… they would consider her to be a centrist or even a liberal on most issues,” he said.

“She is someone who, in other words, should be perfectly acceptable to work at The New York Times,” Domenech continued. “The fact is that they will brook no disagreement on any significant subject and the fact that Bari would bring in other competing voices in the wake of 2016 to try and increase the diversity of the intellectual debate at the New York Times was something that her coworkers found unacceptable.”

He noted that Weiss is “making the choice to leave, but it was clear as soon as [New York Times Editorial Page Editor] James Bennet had to resign in the wake of the Tom Cotton op-ed fiasco that her time was not long for the Times.”

“They would find a way to get rid of her,” he continued.

Acting editorial page editor Kathleen Kingsbury provided a statement to Fox News.

“We appreciate the many contributions that Bari made to Times Opinion. I’m personally committed to ensuring that The Times continues to publish voices, experiences and viewpoints from across the political spectrum in the Opinion report,” Kingsbury said. “We see every day how impactful and important that approach is, especially through the outsized influence The Times’s opinion journalism has on the national conversation.”

Fox News’ Brian Flood contributed to this report.