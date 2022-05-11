Rep. Stefanik blasts Biden admin over baby formula shortages: 'We have seen no plan'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday that "we have seen no plan from Biden administration" to fix the baby formula shortages.

BABY FORMULA SHORTAGE SENDS TENNESSEE MOM INTO A ‘PANIC’: ‘I BROKE DOWN’

ELISE STEFANIK: Well, this is a crisis across America. I can think of a no more harrowing crisis for parents as they are desperately trying to find access to baby formula. Sam is nine months old, he is formula-fed. We are lucky in the sense that there is not a particular brand of formula, but for health issues some babies only take a certain type of formula. The shelves have been fairly empty in upstate New York and I’m hearing from parents all across America. We are demanding action. I actually saw this crisis coming and demanded the FDA respond in February of this year when there was the recall at the Sturgis, Michigan plant. This is a huge crisis and we want to make sure there is a plan. We have seen no plan from Joe Biden or the FDA.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: