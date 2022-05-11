Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Rep. Stefanik blasts Biden admin over baby formula shortages: 'We have seen no plan'

GOP lawmakers Stefanik, Hinson call for action as shortages worsen

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Stefanik: ‘We have seen no plan from Biden admin’ to fix baby formula shortages Video

Stefanik: ‘We have seen no plan from Biden admin’ to fix baby formula shortages

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, on the national baby formula crisis worsening.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday that "we have seen no plan from Biden administration" to fix the baby formula shortages

BABY FORMULA SHORTAGE SENDS TENNESSEE MOM INTO A ‘PANIC’: ‘I BROKE DOWN’

ELISE STEFANIK: Well, this is a crisis across America. I can think of a no more harrowing crisis for parents as they are desperately trying to find access to baby formula. Sam is nine months old, he is formula-fed. We are lucky in the sense that there is not a particular brand of formula, but for health issues some babies only take a certain type of formula. The shelves have been fairly empty in upstate New York and I’m hearing from parents all across America. We are demanding action. I actually saw this crisis coming and demanded the FDA respond in February of this year when there was the recall at the Sturgis, Michigan plant. This is a huge crisis and we want to make sure there is a plan. We have seen no plan from Joe Biden or the FDA.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW:

National baby formula shortage worsens Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.