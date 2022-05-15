Expand / Collapse search
Politics
Published

Baby formula shortage shows how ‘broken’ the Biden admin is: Sen. Marsha Blackburn

The FDA has not worked with the baby formula manufacturer, Abbott, in a "productive manner," says Sen. Marsha Blackburn

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., weighs in on the baby formula shortage crisis.

During an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said that the baby formula crisis shows how "broken" the Biden administration is and argued the White House knew about the shortage since October 2021.

MELANIA TRUMP: NATIONWIDE BABY FORMULA SHORTAGE 'HEARTBREAKING TO SEE'

Baby formula shortage

Baby formula shortage (Fox News Digital)

SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN: Senator Menendez and I had our supply chain database bill move forward from Commerce Committee last week. And Carley, this would put in place a national database so that manufacturers, and this is a part of the manufacturers' extension program, it would put in place a database so that manufacturers know what products components are available, where they are, where the glitches are in the supply chain, and help our domestic manufacturers to do a better job. This ought not to have ever happened. The White House knew about this issue back in October. The FDA has not worked with Abbott (the baby formula manufacturer) in a productive manner to get this back open. And thank goodness Abbott has put up a 1-800 number that your viewers can get off my social media account so that parents and caregivers can call and get the formula they need. You know, this just shows you how broken this administration is with this baby formula crisis. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.