Rep. Cammack torches FEMA, Biden admin for prioritizing funding for migrant travel amid baby formula shortage

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., took sharp aim at the Biden administration and FEMA Monday for using more than $130 million of emergency funds to transport migrants across the country while American parents panic to secure baby formula. On "The Faulkner Focus," Cammack predicted Democrats will again ask for additional funding for the border crisis when Title 42 is lifted under Biden's direction.

REP. CAMMACK: As the ranking member of the FEMA Subcommittee on Homeland Security, I for the last year have been going after FEMA and the administration asking why they spent over $130 million out of the food and emergency temporary housing budget to fly and bus illegals around the United States. Instead of using those funds for Americans, they have been paying for plane tickets and bus tickets, and they have spent over $130 million through NGOs.

They don't want to give us the information. They want more money so they can continue to manage the flow of illegals. And when Title 42 goes away, everything is going to be bankrupt. And we'll be back here again with Nancy Pelosi saying that we need to allocate more money for the border crisis of their own creation.

