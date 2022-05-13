Katie Pavlich on baby formula shortage: 'There's a big government scandal brewing here'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich told "America’s Newsroom" Friday there appears to be a "big government scandal brewing" on the timeline of the White House's response to the U.S. baby formula shortage, arguing evidence shows the administration was "caught off guard" by the crisis.

WASH POST FACT-CHECKER CALLS UPROAR OVER BIDEN SENDING BABY FORMULA TO BORDER AMIDST SHORTAGE 'FAUX OUTRAGE'

KATIE PAVLICH: I think there's a big government scandal brewing here. There are reports that FDA investigation inspections of this Abbott plant, which provides the country with upwards of 40% of the country's baby formula, shut down inspections during COVID, which of course, delayed this inspection process till now. February was three months ago. The FDA is taking a very slow time and making sure that this plant gets back online when the company itself says that their baby formula is safe. And of course, they have a stake in producing safe baby formula. The timeline here of how the White House was caught off guard is becoming very obvious. Jen Psaki yesterday said that they've been working on this for months if that's the case, and they've completely failed to prevent this catastrophe, this crisis.

