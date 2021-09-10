Axios panics about GOP 'uprising' over Biden's vaccine mandate not seen in 'decades', ignores 2020 BLM riots

Axios raised eyebrows on Friday over its analysis of the GOP backlash of President Biden's vaccine mandate.

In its report headlined "America's civil war of 2021," Axios co-founder Mike Allen marked the "public uprising" among "top Republicans" in response to Biden's new COVID policy, stressing that it comes "eight months after more than 500 people stormed the U.S. Capitol to try to overturn the election."

"It has been decades since America has witnessed such blatant and sustained calls for mass civil disobedience against the U.S. government," Allen claimed.

Among the "top Republicans" Allen cited were Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance, who called for "mass civil disobedience" in response to the president, and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who told Fox News' Sean Hannity, "My legal team is already working."

Critics sounded off on Axios, particularly Allen's assertion that "it has been decades since America has witnessed such blatant and sustained calls for mass civil disobedience against the U.S. government."

"I'm sorry, what?… were you all asleep 2017-2020?" Washington Examiner commentator Becket Adams reacted. "I mean, cripes, rioters laid siege to a federal courthouse for something like four weeks last year. rioters got glossy news coverage and the backing of major league Democratic officials."

"In which @mikeallen asserts, contrary all evidence, that the summer of 2020, with its large-scale coordinated attacks on the White House, federal courthouses, churches, police precincts, and small businesses, simply didn't happen," The Federalist senior editor Mollie Hemingway tweeted.

"Was the protest movement of the Summer of 2020 not an example of 'mass civil disobedience against the government?' It certainly appeared to me that it was," journalist Glenn Greenwald wrote.

"Kenosha, Wisconsin was burned to the ground," Spectator contributor Stephen Miller said. "Curious how many billions of dollars people protesting workplace mandates are going to cause. We'll circle back."

"Can we send videos and photos of last summer to @mikeallen?" American Greatness writer Julie Kelly asked.

Much of the media attempted to whitewash the violence that erupted in cities across the country last year following the death of George Floyd.

While reporting live from Minneapolis, MSNBC host Ali Velshi told viewers it was not "generally speaking unruly" despite the building that was on fire behind him.

CNN infamously ran an on-air graphic amid the unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin that read "fiery but mostly peaceful protest" as CNN national correspondent Omar Jimenez reported live in front of a raging fire following the police-involved shooting of Aaron Blake.

Additionally, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo suggested that BLM protesters don't have to be "polite and peaceful."