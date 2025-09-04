Pritzker urged to avoid playing politics on crime issue by former Obama advisor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Obama advisor David Axelrod warned Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker against playing 2028 presidential politics on Wednesday as the Democratic governor continues to push back against President Donald Trump's plan to send National Guard troops to Chicago.

"I have a lot of respect for J.B. Pritzker, but I think there is, I would be careful about playing ‘28 politics on this issue, because the right answer is, ’We’ll take all the help we can get as long as it’s appropriate help, as long as it’s stuff that will really help,'" Axelrod said during a discussion on CNN's "The Arena" on Wednesday.

The former Obama advisor said the National Guard is not trained or authorized to do that type of work. Trump announced Wednesday he would deploy the National Guard to Chicago.

"So, you know, send us the resources that we need. We want to work with you. If there are criminals, if there are people doing violent crimes here who are illegal immigrants, we want them out of our city. We’ll work with you on that. I think that’s the appropriate position to take," Axelrod continued.

Pritzker and other Illinois leaders remain adamant that National Guard troops are not welcome in Chicago, but the Trump administration has increased pressure on the governor to accept them.

Axelrod also said Trump is trying to lure Democrats into a trap, adding that the president sees political advantage in Chicago’s crime problem.

"But all I would say to you is that, yes, there are, people should be prosecuted. We don‘t have a high enough arrest rate in Chicago. We could use more police," Axelrod said. "Let us get more police officers on the street. All of that, more prosecutors. All of that is true. But the question is whether this is on the level.

"He sees a political calculus here. We have a problem. I live in Chicago. You want to help? Help. You want to play politics? Go somewhere else."

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough urged Pritzker to partner with the president on Tuesday to address crime in Chicago.

"I actually think that J.B. Pritzker should do something radical," Scarborough said. "I think he should pick up the phone, call the president and say, ‘You know and I know you don’t have the constitutional authority to deploy the National Guard here and to police my [city]. You can do that in D.C. You can’t do that in Chicago. But let’s partner up.’"

Scarborough’s comments came after reports that at least 58 people were shot and eight killed in Chicago over Labor Day weekend. The MSNBC host criticized Democratic leaders for downplaying crime.

"Because, right now, just the ‘Hey, nothing to see here,’ moving along, no problem here, ‘Hey Donald Trump, we don’t need you,’ and the mayor talking about ‘we’re going to protect people’s dignity in our city.’ Well, protect their lives. That’s protecting their dignity," Scarborough said.

Pritzker’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.