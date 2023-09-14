Axe murderer set to appeal verdict with support from badly maimed mother

Convicted murderer Christopher Porco is set to appeal his guilty verdict after 17 years, and he has the full support of the mother he is said to have brutally maimed.

"I understand that the law requires you to impose a lengthy prison sentence. However, you do have discretion, and I implore you to use that discretion to keep the sentence as short as possible. Please allow Christopher the opportunity to attain freedom in my lifetime. I believe him to be innocent," Joan Porco, Christopher's mother, pled in court.

Porco was convicted of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder on August 10, 2006, nearly two years after killing his father Peter with an axe and attempting to kill Joan using the same method.

The brutal attack left her permanently scarred. She lost one eye and suffered brain damage. After several years, however, she says she doesn't remember anything about the incident and professes her son is not responsible.

Fox Nation host Piers Morgan, like many others, wants to know if her public defense is a byproduct of self-denial.

"She's my mother. She loves me unconditionally, and I have no doubt that if she believed I had done that, she would still love me," Porco told Morgan. To reexamine the gruesome event, Morgan sat down with Porco on "The Killer Interview," now available for streaming on Fox Nation.

On the new series, Morgan highlights some of the most fiercely notorious killers, giving them an opportunity to plead their innocence.

This time is no different.

"She would still forgive you, you think?" Morgan followed.

Porco hesitated before answering. "Forgive? I don't know. I think she would still love me."

Porco's mother was reportedly alert when medics arrived at the scene in upstate New York. When Detective Chris Bowdish approached her to ask if a family member committed the crime, she nodded and said "yes."

Joan Porco has since denied she planted the blame on her son, as she insists on his innocence.

According to the Fox Nation special, Bowdish found no visible signs of a break-in and no other indications that the house was in disarray, the report stated, raising further questions.

"The biggest mystery of this case is whether Joan Porco knows that her son attacked her or not," said Times Union crime reporter Brendan Lyons in the episode.

Perhaps, Morgan speculated, Joan Porco is denying her son's guilt simply because she doesn't want to lose a son after losing her husband.

