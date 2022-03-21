Biden's Supreme Court pick Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies before the Senate: LIVE UPDATES
President Joe Biden's Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday, beginning a 4-day hearing process.
Hawley, in a recent Twitter thread, highlighted Jackson's record as a member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission and argued that she has a history of "letting child porn offenders off the hook."
Hawley told Politico after meeting Jackson that he liked her "personally," but had issues with her record on crime.
CNN and The Washington Post have reported that Jackson's record was taken out of context and that she has "mostly followed the common judicial sentencing practices" in her cases. A fact-check analysis from the Washington Post said that Hawley's notes were "selective" and "lacking significant context" which Hawley has pushed back on as well. The Washington Post claims he "ignores a long debate within the judicial community about whether mandatory minimums were too high." Hawley has pushed back on the fact check on Twitter.
"Judge Jackson recommended eliminating the five-year minimum sentence for child porn, It's right there in the report," he said in response to the Washington Post's point that the U.S. Sentencing Commission was a bipartisan commission, and that their recommendation was unanimous.
Senate Democrats have fast-tracked Judge Jackson's confirmation, despite a lengthy paper trail and the many professional hats she has worn:
– Supreme Court law clerk to Justice Stephen Breyer, whose seat she would fill
– Private attorney at four elite law firms
– Federal public defender (the last justice with such significant experience defending criminal defendants was Thurgood Marshall)
– Member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission, which during her tenure enacted bipartisan reforms to reduce disparate prison time for certain drug offenders
– Federal district court judge for eight years
– Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, where three current justices once served
Three Republicans voted for her in June for that job: Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.
