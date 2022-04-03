Expand / Collapse search
Atlantic Council President pens op-ed warning about the decline of American power

Frederick Kempe said this was an opportunity for a 'truly global order'

By Joe Silverstein | Fox News
On Sunday, Atlantic Council President Frederick Kempe published an op-ed in CNBC warning that the American-led global era is coming to an end. 

The article, titled "A new world order is emerging - and the world is not ready for it," argues that American influence is on the decline on the world stage.

"Our Mideast partners have lost confidence in America’s commitment to global leadership or competence for it following last year’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal," he wrote. 

A Russian tank T-72B3 fires as troops take part in drills at the Kadamovskiy firing range in the Rostov region in southern Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.

A Russian tank T-72B3 fires as troops take part in drills at the Kadamovskiy firing range in the Rostov region in southern Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo)

The Atlantic Council is a non-partisan organization that advocates for U.S. leadership and engagement in the world to "shape solutions to global challenges." The president of the organization cited conversations he had with industry and government leaders at the World Government Summit about his prognosis of the west's declining influence and power. 

"In all my many travels to the Mideast over the years, I have never heard this level of frustration from Mideast government officials with American policymakers," he added. 

Kempe contends that a Russian victory in Ukraine would spell doom for American hegemony and would "would accelerate Western decline as an effective global actor." 

However, Kempe suggests this is an opportunity for the U.S. and the west to build support for "the first truly ‘global’ world order". 

"With that context," he wrote, "the question is not what the new world order would be, but rather if the U.S. and its allies can through Ukraine reverse the erosion of the past century’s gains as a first step toward establishing the first truly 'global' world order." 

According to him, a victory in Ukraine will frustrate what he describes as China and Russia’s growing influence on the world stage. 

"Should Ukraine survive as an independent, sovereign, and democratic country, the U.S.- and Europe-backed forces will regain momentum against the previously ascendant Russian-Chinese forces of authoritarianism, oppression and (at least in Putin’s case) evil."

While Kempe calls Russia's actions evil, he appears to ignore the number of human rights abuses by China. The Trump administration determined the Chinese Communist Party has committed ethnic genocide against Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang. The Biden administration upheld this determination. 

Freshmen attend a military training at Nantong Vocational University on Nov. 3, 2021 in Nantong, Jiangsu Province of China. 

Freshmen attend a military training at Nantong Vocational University on Nov. 3, 2021 in Nantong, Jiangsu Province of China.  (Xu Peiqin/VCG via Getty Images)

Kempe's belief in the waning power of America and western influence was shared by CNN anchor Fareed Zakaria. Last month, Zakaria said the United States was losing its hold on the world's stage, emphasizing that the signs were "everywhere." 

"One of the defining features of the new era is that it is post-American. By that I mean that the Pax Americana of the past three decades is over," the CNN host said. 

