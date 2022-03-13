CNN's Fareed Zakaria on Gulf countries snubbing Biden: We are entering a post-American era

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN's Fareed Zakaria said Sunday that America was losing its hold on the world's stage, emphasizing that the signs were "everywhere."

"One of the defining features of the new era is that it is post-American. By that I mean that the Pax Americana of the past three decades is over," the "Fareed Zakaria GPS" host said.

Zakaria pointed to UAE and Saudi Arabia officials’ unwillingness to accept a phone call from President Biden as evidence of American decline.

"You can see the signs everywhere," he said. "Consider that according to The Wall Street Journal the leaders of the UAE and Saudi Arabia, two countries that have depended on Washington for their security for decades, refuse to even take phone calls from the American president."

TREVOR NOAH RIPS BIDEN OVER SAUDI, UAE PHONE-SNUB REPORT: ‘WOULD HAVE NEVER HAPPENED TO DONALD TRUMP’

Zakaria pointed to the Biden administration’s inability to lead a joint response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine as further evidence of American decline.

"Consider as well that Israel initially in the Security Council vote and India have refused to describe Putin’s actions as an invasion and that all four countries have made it clear they will continue to do business with Russia," Zakaria said.

Zakaria also argued that an increasingly armed Europe can be beneficial to the United States.

"At first glance, it might seem that this is a new global order stacked against America, but that is not necessarily so. The U.S. remains the world’s leading power, still stronger than all the rest by far," he said.

"The greatest strategic opportunity lies with Europe, which could use this challenge to stop being the passive international actor it has been for decades. We now see signs that the Europeans are ready to end the era of free security by raising defense spending and securing NATO’s eastern border," he said. "If Europe becomes a strategic player on the world stage, that could be the biggest geopolitical shift to emerge from this war. A United States joined by a focused and unified Europe would be a super alliance in support of liberal values."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Zakaria then called on the west to defend Ukraine, saying it was necessary to protect democracy.

"But for the west to become newly united and powerful, there is one essential condition. It must succeed in Ukraine. That is why the urgent necessity of the moment is to do what it takes, bearing costs and risks to ensure that Vladimir Putin does not prevail," he said.