Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to outrage over migrant crime following the killing of Laken Riley on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: There is a migrant crime spree killing Americans , and the president is an accessory to murder. Just this week alone, an illegal from El Salvador was arrested in connection with the murder of a toddler. Another illegal from Honduras was arrested for raping a teenage girl at knifepoint in Louisiana. A Guatemalan migrant was arrested in Boston for sexually assaulting a child. In Virginia, a Venezuelan illegal was arrested for sexually assaulting another child.

In New York, a man was stabbed outside of a migrant shelter in Central Park and at the border, 11 illegals with criminal histories were arrested child molestation, assault, rape, murder and arms trafficking. Biden held a press conference about crime today. He didn't mention Laken Riley, migrant crime or sanctuary cities, nor did he mention bail reform or radical prosecutors.

Now, a girl is dead and the left is protecting the reputations of the migrants instead of the lives of Americans. ... The media is worrying about illegal aliens worrying instead of worrying about how to stop Venezuelans from killing us. How about they worry about that?