Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

JESSE WATTERS: There is a migrant crime spree killing Americans

The left is protecting migrant reputation over American lives, Watters says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Jesse Watters: The left is protecting migrant reputation over American lives Video

Jesse Watters: The left is protecting migrant reputation over American lives

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to the migrant crime spree on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to outrage over migrant crime following the killing of Laken Riley on "Jesse Watters Primetime." 

JESSE WATTERS: There is a migrant crime spree killing Americans, and the president is an accessory to murder. Just this week alone, an illegal from El Salvador was arrested in connection with the murder of a toddler. Another illegal from Honduras was arrested for raping a teenage girl at knifepoint in Louisiana. A Guatemalan migrant was arrested in Boston for sexually assaulting a child. In Virginia, a Venezuelan illegal was arrested for sexually assaulting another child.  

'LONE STAR' FILMMAKER JOHN SAYLES CLAIMS HE URINATED ON TRUMP'S BORDER WALL IN PROTEST 

In New York, a man was stabbed outside of a migrant shelter in Central Park and at the border, 11 illegals with criminal histories were arrested child molestation, assault, rape, murder and arms trafficking. Biden held a press conference about crime today. He didn't mention Laken Riley, migrant crime or sanctuary cities, nor did he mention bail reform or radical prosecutors.  

... 

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Now, a girl is dead and the left is protecting the reputations of the migrants instead of the lives of Americans. ... The media is worrying about illegal aliens worrying instead of worrying about how to stop Venezuelans from killing us. How about they worry about that? 

This article was written by Fox News staff.