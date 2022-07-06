Asman rips Buttigieg, Biden officials' response to surging gas prices: 'No qualifications for this job'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX Business host David Asman slammed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and other Biden officials Wednesday as Americans battle surging gas prices and rampant inflation. On "America's Newsroom," Asman warned Buttigieg has "no job qualifications" for the position he holds and called out the Biden administration for continuing to blame oil companies and gas stations for increased prices.

INFLATION, GAS PRICES STILL DWARF ABORTION CONCERN, POLL SAYS

DAVID ASMAN: [The solution] is not going to come from Pete Buttigieg who doesn't know anything about transportation... He had no job qualifications for his job. It's not going to come from the Energy Department. Granholm, the secretary of energy, doesn't even know how much oil we consume as a nation every day. The one supporter of the Biden administration now is the Chinese Communist Party. We had a Chinese Communist Party flack send out a tweet after the president's condemning of oil companies and even mom-and-pop gas stations. This is the Chinese Communist Party saying, now the U.S. President finally realized that capitalism is all about exploitation. Well... from their mindset, he's doing it right. From my mindset and the mindset I think of most Americans, they're doing it absolutely wrong.

