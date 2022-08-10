Expand / Collapse search
Arroyo warns against 'politicizing' DOJ after Trump Mar-a-Lago raid: 'This is a Pandora's box'

Arroyo warned 'politicizing' the DOJ is a 'dangerous game' on 'Outnumbered'

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo discussed the impact of the raid and why it places the country in a 'dangerous' place on 'Outnumbered.'

Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo warned that "politicizing" federal law enforcement agencies would set a "dangerous" precedent and could open a "Pandora's box" following the FBI's raid on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. Arroyo warned doing so is "terrible for the republic" on "Outnumbered" as the Justice Department faces scrutiny over what critics call the "weaponization" of the agency against political foes. 

RAYMOND ARROYO: It's a very dangerous game that they're playing here. The FBI was already tarnished after the Russia collusion nightmare that they foisted on the entire country in the way that happened. So now, from the people who brought your Russia collusion, home invasion, the presidential edition. This is terrible for the republic because what you're doing is setting up a pattern of political recriminations, and there is no doubt when you hear the Republicans now saying, we're going to investigate this one, we're going investigate that one, and Garland, maintain your records. I get why they're feeling that way, but the path we're down, politicizing these arms of the federal government meant to enforce the law, It's a very dangerous place, and I worry about the republic. This is a Pandora's box that they have opened, and God, God help us. I don't know how we're going to close it. 

