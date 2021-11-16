Army Sgt First Class John Goudie awarded Fox Nation's 'Modern Warrior' at 2021 Patriot Awards

Army Sergeant First Class John Goudie, a Purple Heart and Bronze Star Medal recipient, has added another patriotic award to his list after he was crowned this year's "Modern Warrior" at the 2021 Fox Nation Patriot Awards Ceremony in Hollywood, Florida, Wednesday night.

"Stand up for what you believe in, and fight for it," was Goudie's message upon receiving the honor from Fox & Friends' Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade.

After joining the Army in 2009, Goudie rose to join the elite 7th Special Forces Group, serving his country for nearly a decade.

In 2012, while serving a combat mission in Afghanistan, Goudie was shot several times - including in the leg, his right shoulder, arm and back. He was shot at point-blank range by an Afghan Special Forces Soldier who turned on the Americans inside their own compound. Four other team members were injured, and another was tragically killed.

His injuries resulted in the amputation of his left leg, a humerus replacement, internal wounds, loss of muscle tissue, a traumatic brain injury (TBI) and PTSD.

FOX NATION OFFERING FIRST RESPONDERS FREE SUBSCRIPTION, NEW CONTENT HONORING AMERICA'S HEROES

"There's a grieving period after being injured. You think that your life's over, you think that you're not gonna have the same quality of life," Goudie told Fox Nation. "I had to deal with that, sitting in a hospital room, by myself, with nothing but your thoughts."

"You start rationalizing and prioritizing things in your life; you set attainable goals," he added. "When you build goals like that and you can start meeting them, it takes away the negativity of the healing process."

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NATION

According to Building Homes for Heroes, a charity organization that helped provide Sergeant Goudie and his family with a new home earlier this year, Goudie has been awarded several high honors for his service to his country.

"Not only did John go back and serve his country" after the several debilitating injuries he suffered, "but he went back to support all of us here today," said Andy Pujol of Building Home for Heroes, who later stood beside him at the event Wednesday night. "He never stops."

Goudie is the recipient of the Purple Heart, Afghanistan Campaign Medal w/ Campaign Star, Bronze Star Medal (2x), Army Commendation Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal (2x), National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Non – Commissioned Professional Development Ribbon (3x), Army Service Ribbon, NATO Medal (2x), Special Forces Tab, Parachutist Badge and the Expert Marksmanship Badge.