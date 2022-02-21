Arizona Border Patrol agent saves abandoned baby nearly run over by ATV

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Border Patrol agent who saved a baby from being hit by an ATV spoke out Monday on "America’s Newsroom" to recount the harrowing moment his team encountered migrants near the Arizona-Mexico border.

After arriving at the scene in the dark of night, Arizona agent Mike Jones and his team identified a large group of illegal migrants. The majority of them were quickly apprehended and asked a variety of questions.

"The questions we ask are is there anyone else in the group? Where is everyone else in the group? No one gave us any answers," Jones told co-host Bill Hemmer.

While the rest of the team began searching the subjects, one ATV agent drove off tracking a set of footprints through the desert. The agent quickly swerved off the path to avoid a camouflage bundle resembling a pile of clothes. Surmising that the bundle could contain drugs abandoned by the migrants, the ATV agent dismounted and opened the bundle. Inside was a 5-week-old baby quietly looking up at the agent.

Jones recovered the child and determined that it was healthy. He brought the baby back to the group and asked the migrants whose child it was. They again remained silent.

"I actually had to ask two more times in a more stern way, more stern manner until one woman decided to very hesitantly put up her hand and say that the baby belonged to her," said Jones.

The Border Patrol unit then decided to take the group back to their host station for further processing and to administer further medical attention to the baby.

The Arizona border agent added that he encounters multiple migrant minors every single day. In some cases, they travel alone. They range in age with the youngest typically traveling at just three years old.

Migrant encounters at the U.S. southern border increased in January, and almost doubled the number of encounters from January 2021, according to a court filing obtained by Fox News.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported 153,941 migrant encounters in January 2022. In January 2021, there were 78,414 migrant encounters.

Fox News' Adam Sabes and Bill Melugin contributed to this report.