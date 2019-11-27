Ari Fleischer calls impeachment push a 'one-party effort:' 'That is never the stuff of impeachment'

As the House Democrats move their impeachment inquiry against President Trump to the House Judiciary Committee, former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer said Wednesday that their efforts to convince observers that the president committed an impeachable offense failed and they are lacking “allies” and “bipartisanship.”

“This is a one-party partisan push and that is never the stuff of impeachment,” Fleischer told “The Story.”

Fleischer noted that there were Democrats who voted against the impeachment inquiry.

REP TOM MCCLINTOCK ON VOTER REACTION TO IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY: 'PEOPLE ARE SENSING THIS IS A TRAVESTY’

On Tuesday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., announced the Dec. 4 hearing and added that the committee intended to provide him with “certain privileges” while they consider "whether to recommend articles of impeachment to the full House.”

Nadler also asked Trump whether “you and your counsel plan to attend the hearing or make a request to question the witness panel.”

At the center of the impeachment inquiry, which began in September, is Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukraine's president. That call prompted a whistleblower complaint to the intelligence community inspector general, and in turn, the impeachment inquiry in the House. Trump challenged the accuracy of the complaint, though the transcript released by the White House did support the core allegations that he pressed for politically related investigations.

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES DECEMBER IMPEACHMENT HEARING, INVITES TRUMP TO PARTICIPATE

The president’s request came after millions in U.S. military aid to Ukraine had been frozen, which Democrats and witnesses have claimed shows a "quid pro quo" arrangement. Trump denies any wrongdoing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fleischer said Americans are “fair-minded people and even in the age of polarization, the opposition party and the majority, the party supporting the president, would see it and say it" if they believed he committed an impeachable offense.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.