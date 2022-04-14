Ari Fleischer calls out Biden admin's inconsistent COVID policies: 'This is government at its worst'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer called out the Biden administration's double standard in requiring masks for traveling Americans but not for illegal immigrants. On "The Faulkner Focus" Thursday, Fleischer said the inconsistent enforcement makes no sense and said the policy has no meaning.

ARI FLEISCHER: From a public health point of view, if there is a public health crisis that requires us to wear masks to save lives, then every one of us should wear a mask basically everywhere. But they act as if COVID is only spread by bad people. That if you're an illegal immigrant coming to America for better opportunities, you're a good person and, therefore, you're not going to spread COVID, so we won't treat you like you do.

But we will treat travelers, American travelers, people who legally board airplanes as if they have COVID, so they have to wear a mask. It makes no health sense. You can't pick and choose. It's either that bad that we need to mask up or it's not. You can't have some do it and others not. … It makes no sense. This is government saying, 'Don't just stand there, do something,' even if the ‘do something’ has no impact and no meaning. This is government at its worst.

