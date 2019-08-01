Ari Fleischer on Dem debates: 24 candidates not enough because 'not one of them is any good'

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer said Thursday that the 2020 presidential Democratic hopefuls’ “bad” policy ideas have emerged as the theme after two sets of debates over the past month.

“The real problem Democrats have had in floor debates is because no one individual has emerged the way Donald Trump seized the moment and emerged four years ago. What’s emerged are bad ideas,” the Fox News contributor told "Outnumbered," reacting to the Democratic presidential debates Tuesday and Wednesday in Detroit.

He said three main policy proposals have stood out in the first two rounds of debates: eliminating private health insurance, decriminalizing border crossings and providing taxpayer-funded health care to illegals.

“These are the ideas that people will remember from the debates. There’s no one individual anyone will remember yet,” said Fleischer, who was press secretary under George W. Bush from 2001 to 2003.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has maintained his front-runner status, but Fleischer believes that it is a reflection on the weakness of the field.

“I think they don’t have enough candidates. 24 Democrats isn't enough because not one of them is any good and that’s what you’re seeing on stage over the floor debates we’ve seen,” Fleischer said.

He added that Biden’s lead in the presidential race is not attributed to his “acumen, performance, ability, and sharpness" on the debate stage and predicted he will fade in the polls.

Fleischer went on to say, “He’s yesterday senator, but because he was also yesterday’s vice president, it’s artificially propelled him to where he is now. He won’t last. Someone is going to break through and emerge. Likely this fall, early next year and then Biden, like a balloon, the air runs out of it; it just deflates and goes away.”