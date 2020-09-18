Ari Fleischer derides 'terrible journalism' in CNN's town hall with Biden

CNN's town hall with former Vice President Joe Biden was an example of "terrible journalism" and showed they were in the tank for the Democratic nominee, former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer said Friday.

Fleischer's comments came as some criticized the toughness of questions President Trump faced during a town hall with ABC. "Home game on CNN and away game on ABC," Fleischer told Fox News host Bill Hemmer.

"I'm used to dealing with reporters, Bill, it's what my chosen career was all about in Washington, D.C. What George Stephanopoulos and ABC did is what everybody used to do in politics -- you give somebody running for president a hard time, you ask them tough, challenging questions," he said.

"What CNN did was just in-the-tankism. They had 16 questioners, 13 were Democrats ... This was terrible journalism by CNN."

Politico's Christopher Cadelago similarly argued the candidates were treated differently during the events.

"[I]f ABC’s event with President Donald Trump was an icy grilling, CNN’s drive-in conversation with Joe Biden Thursday was more like an affable reunion of old acquaintances," he said.

CNN did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. The network touted the event on Friday, tweeting that it received the highest ratings for its candidate town halls.