Ari Fleischer: Impeachment stalemate 'the dumbest thing Democrats have ever done'

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer scorched the notion that the House Democrats would gain leverage by withholding the Articles of impeachment against President Trump from the Senate.

“This is the dumbest thing I've ever heard,” Fleischer told “Outnumbered” on Friday “If you want to start playing political games, timing the transmission of documents, [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell [R-Ky., should get all the leverage he wants and needs to embarrass the Democrats.”

In an unusual press conference Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., defended her decision to hold off on transmitting the articles, calling McConnell a "rogue leader.”

Pelosi spoke to reporters after Democrats passed two articles of impeachment against President Trump in a Wednesday evening vote. She indicated the House would eventually send the articles over to the upper chamber but insisted it is up to the Senate to determine how the process develops going forward.

After the House approves articles of impeachment, they are normally sent to the Senate for a trial without delay. But Pelosi has signaled that the House is waiting for the Senate to set out how Trump's trial will be conducted before they determine the next steps, such as designating impeachment managers.

"Let's start this trial during the Iowa caucuses [in February], keep the senators out of Iowa, come up with them in Washington and let it go through the New Hampshire primary," Fleischer said.

“This is the dumbest thing Democrats have ever done," Fleischer added. "Just send the documents over. If ... not, just admit this is all political gamesmanship and knock off the talk of impartiality, fair trial and no it's all political.”