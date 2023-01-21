Area 51 expert slams US government for raiding his home: I’ve lost faith in the justice system

The home of an Area 51 website owner was violently raided by more than a dozen armed FBI agents in November, and since then, Joerg Arnu has received minimal explanation for the bombardment that caused $25,000 in damages to his property.

Area 51 expert Joerg Arnu explained on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that the search was related to images he posted on his website.

"I can't get ahold of anyone. Three doors were kicked in. A country gate was busted. My girlfriend was dragged out of the house in Las Vegas. I was dragged out of the house in Rachel. And nobody can give us any answers," Arnu explained Friday.

AREA 51 WEBSITE OWNER WHO SAYS ARMED FEDS RAIDED HIS HOMES SPEAKS OUT: 'IT COULD BE YOUR DOOR NEXT'

Arnu has pleaded for an explanation from the U.S. Justice Department for months, but has largely remained in the dark.

AIR FORCE, FBI REPORTEDLY RAID HOMES OF AREA 51 WEBSITE OWNER: 'I HAVE NO CHOICE BUT TO TAKE LEGAL ACTION'

"I published photos of Area 51 on my website, which is something I have done for 20 years without anyone really taking issue with it. And all of a sudden, this thing comes out of the blue crashing down on my homes. I really still don't have an explanation," the expert continued.

Arnu is an immigrant and expressed that he was completely stunned by the way the U.S. government handled the situation.

Host Tucker Carlson asked the Area 51 expert that if he had ever imagined something like this happening to him when he migrated to the United States, Arnu said "absolutely not."

"Absolutely not. I would have never expected this. If you would have told me three months ago that this could happen, I would have said absolutely impossible. I am really shocked that this can happen to a cooperating, innocent senior citizen who is really just wanting for looking for a peaceful retirement and who has a little hobby on the side to run a blog about Area 51. That's all I'm doing," he explained.

Arnu continued, saying that a section of his website is dedicated to warning people on how they can stay out of trouble and properly investigate Area 51. His website even tells readers where they can and cannot go around the base, his attempt to "help" the government and keep the "loonies" away.

"Part of what I'm doing on my website is actually telling people how to stay out of trouble. There are directions on the website so that people know where they can go and where they cannot go. So in fact, I'm trying to kind of help the government keep the loonies out of there," Arnu explained.

Arnu has not been charged with anything since the raid and is still searching for answers. He said that he has hired a lawyer, who is also having difficulties getting in contact with anyone.

The only time he was able to achieve contact with the FBI was in his attempt to get reimbursed for the "$25,000 in damages" the FBI caused during the raid, which they denied.

"I cannot get a hold of anyone at the FBI. I have actually hired a lawyer who, you know, similarly cannot get a hold of anyone at the FBI. The only reaction I got was when I filed to be reimbursed for the damages to my homes. I very quickly got denied. That was all I got. And I would like to get my property back, $25,000 in damages and my property that was seized. I have about $6,000 in legal damages," Arnu explained.

"I am totally shocked that this can happen. To some degree, I have lost a little bit of faith in the justice system in this country, and I would really like to know who is behind this," Arnu concluded

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP