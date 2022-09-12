Expand / Collapse search
Apollo 7 astronaut: Public thought space race 'impossible'

President Joe Biden gave an unofficial sequel to the 'Moonshot' speech Monday, referencing cancer instead of putting man on the moon

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Apollo 7 astronaut: Public thought space race 'impossible'

Former lunar module pilot and the third civilian NASA astronaut Walter Cunningham remembers John F. Kennedy's famous 'Man on the Moon' challenge on 'Your World.'

Lunar module pilot on the Apollo 7 mission and living legend Walter Cunningham weighed in Monday on ‘Your World’ to give an astronaut's perspective on the 60th anniversary of JFK's ‘Moonshot’ speech.

WALTER CUNNINGHAM: Well, you know, it's kind of interesting because for the public at large, [they] ght think of things as being, you know, impossible or reaching too far. That's not the way we thought about it at all. 

As a matter of fact, we were a little surprised that we didn't land on the moon until the fifth Apollo mission. The first Apollo mission was Apollo 7, 8, 9, 10, 11. We landed on 11. Right. For the public at large, that's probably a shock to them today. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.