Apollo 7 astronaut: Public thought space race 'impossible'

Lunar module pilot on the Apollo 7 mission and living legend Walter Cunningham weighed in Monday on ‘Your World’ to give an astronaut's perspective on the 60th anniversary of JFK's ‘Moonshot’ speech.

WALTER CUNNINGHAM: Well, you know, it's kind of interesting because for the public at large, [they] ght think of things as being, you know, impossible or reaching too far. That's not the way we thought about it at all.

As a matter of fact, we were a little surprised that we didn't land on the moon until the fifth Apollo mission. The first Apollo mission was Apollo 7, 8, 9, 10, 11. We landed on 11. Right. For the public at large, that's probably a shock to them today.

